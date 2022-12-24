Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 1.8%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. 1,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Win Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.