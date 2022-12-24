Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.48

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.48 and traded as low as $26.55. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 264 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

