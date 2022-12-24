OKC Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.14 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. OKC Token has a market capitalization of $268.53 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKC Token token can currently be purchased for about $25.75 or 0.00152735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $895.45 or 0.05316600 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00500019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,989.84 or 0.29626400 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

