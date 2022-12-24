Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.94.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.45 and a 200-day moving average of $275.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $362.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.