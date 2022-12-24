Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 1.8% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.10. 430,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $362.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

