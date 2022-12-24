Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $141.19 million and $6.02 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.16 or 0.07246486 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00031011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069371 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

