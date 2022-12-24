Orchid (OXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.33 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Orchid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $50.19 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07221085 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $1,177,142.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

