Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.96 and traded as high as C$16.66. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 158,499 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.45%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

