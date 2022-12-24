Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.96 and traded as high as C$16.66. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$16.66, with a volume of 158,499 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.19.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.31. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.00, for a total value of C$85,000.00.
About Osisko Gold Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.