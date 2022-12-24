Oxen Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $31,590.53 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,850.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00390297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00851631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00097671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00604259 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00260955 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,229,385 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

