Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 1.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $456.40. The company had a trading volume of 361,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,126. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.81 and its 200 day moving average is $413.55. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

