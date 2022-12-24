Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 1,494 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.59. 3,077,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,107. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

