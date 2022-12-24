Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Cut to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.01.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

