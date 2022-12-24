Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.22-$4.30 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $116.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 26.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

