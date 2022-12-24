Payfare (TSE:PAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.99 and last traded at C$4.06. Approximately 36,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 87,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Payfare from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Payfare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.

See Also

