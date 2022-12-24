Pendal Group Ltd Buys 2,215,546 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4,842.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,261,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215,546 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 1.38% of Envista worth $74,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $363,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 3.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.1% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth about $961,000.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,938. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

