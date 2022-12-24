Pendal Group Ltd Buys 437,958 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,958 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $145,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.69. 2,493,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,424,309. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.