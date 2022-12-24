Pendal Group Ltd Buys 492,343 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,604,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,343 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.90% of Cameco worth $95,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 26.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

