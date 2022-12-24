Pendal Group Ltd Decreases Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,558,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,721,913 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.05% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $43,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,880,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,971,632. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

