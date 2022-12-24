Pendal Group Ltd Has $174.82 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,934,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 1.7% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.35% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $174,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $689,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.81. 1,321,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

