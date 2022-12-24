Pendal Group Ltd Has $234.35 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 495.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,718,267 shares during the period. Itaú Unibanco comprises about 2.3% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $234,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 17,682,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,450,420. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.