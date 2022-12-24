Pendal Group Ltd Invests $75.64 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,639,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.36% of EPAM Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.87.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $699.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

