Pendal Group Ltd Sells 155,364 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,996 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 155,364 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $29,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,485,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,507,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $80.85. 4,129,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,645. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

