Pendal Group Ltd Sells 186,679 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 186,679 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $83,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

TSM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.89. 7,452,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

