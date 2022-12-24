Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,251 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 597,114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $88,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 266,057 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 705.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,355 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 155,305 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $157.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,036. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

