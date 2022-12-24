Pendal Group Ltd Takes $78.68 Million Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,826,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,679,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.92% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TPG from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TPG from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TPG from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.50 target price on TPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of TPG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.14. 228,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. TPG Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 351.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.82 million. TPG had a net margin of 56.19% and a return on equity of 19.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. TPG’s payout ratio is 1,300.16%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

