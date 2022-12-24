Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $183.80

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €183.80 ($195.53) and traded as high as €187.35 ($199.31). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €187.15 ($199.10), with a volume of 350,782 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. Barclays set a €265.00 ($281.91) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($210.64) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($180.85) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €183.64 and its 200-day moving average is €183.82.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.