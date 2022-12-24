PHSC (LON:PHSC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.08

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.08 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.19). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

PHSC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of £1.95 million and a PE ratio of 1,650.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.03.

PHSC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. PHSC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About PHSC

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

