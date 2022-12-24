Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Up 2.4%

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.26. 16,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 61,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.