Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.26 million and approximately $94,621.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00236326 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00077794 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053297 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,994,286 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

