Pirate Chain Price Reaches $0.35 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $67.98 million and $100,357.01 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00232506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00077918 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,992,742 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.