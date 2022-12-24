Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.71. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 141.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 54,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

