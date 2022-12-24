Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Purchased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,312 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 14.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,155,000 after purchasing an additional 145,821 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 11.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 249.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness Profile

Several brokerages have commented on PLNT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.