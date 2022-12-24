Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.46.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,412.36 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,499.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,495.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

