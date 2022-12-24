Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. GFG Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 722,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,527,000 after purchasing an additional 406,380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,081,000 after buying an additional 126,589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 109,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 896,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,836,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,667 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $76.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $95.90.

