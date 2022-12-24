Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 5.5% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 8,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp now owns 27,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 14,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

NYSE UPS opened at $177.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

