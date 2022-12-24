Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Purchases 829 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5 %

EMR opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

