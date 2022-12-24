Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 215 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.77.

PRU stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

