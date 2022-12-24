Pocket Network (POKT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $566,916.98

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $74.18 million and $566,916.98 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

