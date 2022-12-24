Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PII. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Polaris by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.