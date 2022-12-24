Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PII. MKM Partners began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Polaris from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.00.
Polaris Price Performance
Shares of PII opened at $100.77 on Tuesday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.
Institutional Trading of Polaris
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Polaris by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 221,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
