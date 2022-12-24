Polygon Market Capitalization Tops $6.97 Billion (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and $101.06 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00004735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05182226 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500551 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.15 or 0.29657889 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
