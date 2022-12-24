Polymath (POLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $145.91 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.80 or 0.00390775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002145 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00018117 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.15687382 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $2,491,588.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

