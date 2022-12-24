Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.33

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and traded as high as $5.55. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 16,619 shares trading hands.

PBPB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 9,325 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,074.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 5, 2022, it had 400 company-owned shops and 40 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

