PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $384,082.63

PotCoin (POT) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. PotCoin has a market cap of $384,082.63 and approximately $16.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00390993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000942 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00018163 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

