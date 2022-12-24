Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.02. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 26,710 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
