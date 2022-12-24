Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $1.02. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 26,710 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Profire Energy by 40.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,283,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 371,015 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Profire Energy by 12.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,078,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 120,670 shares during the last quarter. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

