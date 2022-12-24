Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 65,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profound Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.