Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.32. Approximately 65,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 56,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
PROF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
