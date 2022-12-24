Prom (PROM) Price Tops $4.16 on Major Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Prom has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00024682 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014539 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00041334 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.17811397 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,882,141.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.