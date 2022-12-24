ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.54 and last traded at $57.59. 8,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 7,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.03.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

