Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Prudential Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.77.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $99.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,715,345,000 after acquiring an additional 168,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.