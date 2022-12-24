Quantum (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,015.17 and $180,971.61 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00228065 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00020001 USD and is up 100.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,980.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.