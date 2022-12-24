QUASA Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $96.39 million and approximately $129,815.96 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014446 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036797 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00228087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0012329 USD and is down -3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $122,590.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

